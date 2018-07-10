Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
MPSC result 2018: State tax inspector grade B pre-exam result released at mpsc.gov.in

MPSC result 2018: All those who have qualified in the preliminary round will now be appearing for the mains which will be conducted in August.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2018 2:28:17 pm
MPSC, MPSC state tax inspector result, MPSC state tax inspector prelims result MPSC result 2018: A total of 776 candidates have qualified in the exam.
MPSC result 2018: The result of state tax inspector grade B preliminary examination has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — mpsc.gov.in. As per the data available on the website a total of 776 candidates have qualified in the same. The commission has also released the cut off marks for different category candidates in the examination. The cut off marks for different categories have also been released.

Cut-off marks

Category: Open

— General: 55

— Female: 48

— Sports: 43

Category: SC

— General: 50

— Female: 44

— Sports: 32

Category: ST

— General: 47

— Female: 40

Category: NT (B)

— General: 54

Category: SBC

— General: 51

Category: NT (C)

— General: 55

Category: OBC

— General: 55

Category: PH

— Blindness or low vision: 41

— Hearing impairment: 34

— Locomotor disability or Cerebral Palsy: 32

MPSC state tax inspector grade B pre-exam 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Recent news/announcements’, click on the link for result

Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

