MPSC recruitment: Apply for 376 jobs; check eligibility, how to apply

MPSC recruitment: The Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications for the post of engineer. A total of 376 vacancies are on offer across designations, including, deputy manager, assistant manager, and section offer grade-I. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, mpscmanipur.gov.in.

Advertising

The online application process started from January 24 at the alternative address, empsconline.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 7, 2019. After midnight on February 7, the link will be disabled. Candidates will have to register before start applying for which they need proper documents.

MPSC recruitment: Post-wise vacancy detail

Total – 376

Section officer grade I (civil) – 253

Public works department – 157

PHED – 30

Water resources department – 52

Minor irrigation department – 14

Section officer grade II (civil) – 17

PHED – 8

Water resource department – 6

Minor irrigation department – 3

Deputy manager (electrical) – 59

MSPCL – 43

Public works department – 16

Assistant manager (electrical)

MSPCL – 45

Deputy manager (IT) – 1

MSPCL – 2

MPSC recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Any candidate who is a citizen of India who or whose family is/was a permanent resident of Manipur and can speak Manipuri or any of the dialect of Manipur can apply for the job.

Education: Candidate must have a diploma in either of the following – civil, electrical, computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, IT engineering or telecommunication engineering. Candidate must have had cleared the same by January 22, 2019.

Advertising

Age: Candidates must be 21 years of age but not more than 38 years as on July 1, 2019. The upper age limit for OBC category candidates is 41, for ST/SC category it is 43 years.

MPSC recruitment: Pay scale

The MPSC has assigned different pay for different positions.

Section officer grade – I will be paid in the range of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional GP of Rs 4,200 per month

Section officer grade-II (civil) will be paid in the range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with GP of Rs 2,800 per month.

Deputy Manager (electrical) will be paid in the scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34, 800 with additional GP of Rs 4,200.

Assistant manager (electrical) will be paid in the scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 with additional GP of Rs 2,800

Deputy Manager IT will be paid in the scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 monthly pay along with Rs 4,200 as an additional allowance

MPSC recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600. Candidates belonging to SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 400 and no fee will be exempted from PwD category candidates.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.