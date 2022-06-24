MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 800 vacancies; check details

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting application for the Group B Subordinate Services (Non-Gazetted) officers. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies on the official MPSC website — mpsc.gov.in — from tomorrow (June 25).

Last date to apply for these vacancies is July 15 , 2022. On October 8, 2022, the organisation will organsie MPSC Group B prelim exam 2022 as the first screen test to fill these 800 vacancies, out of which 42 vacancies are for the General Administrative Department, 77 for the Finance Department, 603 for the Home Department and 78 for the Revenue and Forest Department.

To check the detailed notification, candidates need to first visit the official MPSC website — mpsc.gov.in — and then locate the ‘Latest Updates’ section available on the home page. Under the section, click on the link that reads ‘Assistant Manager, Government Press, General State Service, Group B-Advertisement’. A detailed notification will open up in the form of a PDF.

The exam will be held at 37 district centers across Maharashtra. The candidates who clear the Prelims exam will then be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

To apply for this recruitment drive, candidates need to have at least a graduate degree, and candidates should have proper knowledge and fluency of the Marathi language. Additionally, open category candidates will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 394, and the reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 294.