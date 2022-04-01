MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims result 2022 declared: Check how to download

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of MPSC — mpsc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on January 23, 2022 in the state at various exam centers.

The Commission will release the admit card soon for the mains examination. The registration process started on October 5, 2021 and ended on January 1, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 290 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPSC.

Meanwhile, candidates who have appeared for the prelims examination can check their results.

MPSC Prelims result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of MPSC — mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘candidate information’, then ‘results’ and ‘results of examination/ recruitment’.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result

Step 4: Search for your roll number, and check all details.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

The merit list revealed that a total of 6567 candidates have qualified in the preliminary exams and will now appear for the MPSC Rajyaseva Main exams that will be conducted on May 7, 8, and 9 2022.

MPSC has also released category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims along with the region-wise roll numbers of selected candidates.