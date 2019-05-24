Maharashtra MPSC prelims result 2019 declared, how to check via website

MPSC prelims result 2019: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the results of State Service Preliminary examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- mpsc.gov.in. The preliminary examination was conducted on February 17 at various centres across the state.

Advertising

A total number of 7,040 candidates have cleared the MPSC prelims examination. The qualified candidates can now appear in mains that will be conducted on July 13, 14 and 15, 2019.

MPSC prelims result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘MPSC prelims result 2019 link’

Step 3: A pdf list of selected candidates will appear on screen

Advertising

Step 4: Check your name and roll number in the list.

This year, around 10 candidates could not sit in the examination centres as they reached late. The candidates appearing in the examination at MD College in Parel (East) were not allowed to sit for allegedly being late “by a few minutes”. The applicants will need to appear for the prelims next year.

MPSC chairman Chandrashekhar Oak told The Indian Express, “Instructions were very clear, which were even printed on the admit card. They were asked to report at 8.30 am. The second entry was at 9 am and then 9.30 am. If someone doesn’t reach on time, what is to be done? Is it not the responsibility of the candidate to ensure he reaches on time? If others (students) can follow rules, why can’t they?”

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.