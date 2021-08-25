MPSC prelims hall ticket 2021 released for Subordinate Services exam, here’s how to download

MPSC prelims hall ticket 2021: The hall ticket for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Subordinate Services (prelims) exam has been released today. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- mpsc.gov.in. The group B exam will be held on September 4.

The admit card carry all the details regarding exam time, duration and venue. In case of some query, candidates can contact the MPSC officials.

MPSC prelims hall ticket 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPSC mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link- Subordinate Services (prelims) group B exams

Step 3: In the new window, click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 4: Enter your application ID and the text in the image provided

Step 5: Click on ‘Show’

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The exam will be held following all social distancing norms as directed by the government.