Maharashtra MPSC civil service prelims answer key 2019 released, check how to download

MPSC Prelims answer key 2019: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer key for the state service preliminary examination 2019 on their website, mpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted on February 17, 2019. MPSC had conducted to recruit for over a total of 342 vacancies across posts.

Candidates will also be given an opportunity to raise objections against the answer key. The same will be available till February 28, 2019.

MPSC Prelims asnwer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Prelims answer key 2019’

Step 3: A PDF will open in new window

Candidates can download the answer key for future reference.

