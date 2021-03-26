MPSC Prelims 2021 answer key released: Check details here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the State Service Prelims Exam 2021 answer key on its official website. Candidates can download their answer key online at mpsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, candidates who appeared in the examination and have any doubt regarding the answer key can raise objections on or before March 31, 2021.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear in MPSC Main examination.

How to check the MPSC answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ‘State Services Preliminary Examination-2020-Paper-1-Answer key and ‘State Services Preliminary Examination-2020-Paper-2-Answer key

Step 3: Download the pdf format of the answer keys for further references.

For direct links to the answers keys click here:

Answer key for Paper 1

Answer key for Paper 2