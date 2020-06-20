MPSC Mains final result 2019 declared, Prasad Basveshwar Chaugule tops exam

MPSC Main result 2019: Check result at mpsc.gov.in. (Representational image( MPSC Main result 2019: Check result at mpsc.gov.in. (Representational image(

MPSC Mains final result 2019: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result for the state services’ main exam 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, mpsc.gov.in. The commission has also released a category-wise cut-off list and merit list along with the results.

A total of 40 candidates have been recommended for the post of deputy collector (DC) while 31 have been selected for the post of deputy superintendent of police (DSP). For the assistant commissioner of the state, 12 candidates have been selected. As many as 113 candidates have been recommended for Naib tehsildar posts while five have been selected for assistant project officer (APOB) posts. As many as 26 were selected for industries officer posts.

Prasad Basveshwar Chaugule has topped the exam with 588 marks. He had obtained 528 marks in the written exam and 60 in the interview. A close second is Shelke Ravindra Apadev. Apadev who obtained rank 2 had scored more than Chaugule in written exam with 532 marks, however, he lagged behind in interview with 50 marks and hence obtained a second rank with 588 marks.

In DSP category, Kadam Chaitanya Vasantrao has obtained 568 marks to top the exam. He had obtained 518 marks in written and 50 marks in the interview. The second rank was obtained by Pawar Shrinivas Arun who got 559 marks in total, of which 501 was in written and 58 in the interview.

For assistant commissioner of state tax, group A level jobs, Bhalagatiya Gaurav Mangilal has topped with 539 marks of which 482 marks are in written and 57 in the interview.

For Naib Tahasildar, group B level posts Hajare Abhijit Kailassing had topped with 532 marks. For industries officer posts, Yadav Bhalachandara Tatyasaheb has topped with 527 marks.

