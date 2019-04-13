MPSC Maharashtra Engineering Services 2019: Apply for 1161 jobs; check eligibility, salary, how to apply

MPSC Maharashtra Engineering Services 2019: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has advertised for several posts under the Maharashtra Engineering Servies. A total of 1,161 vacancies are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, mpsc.gov.in and mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

Advertising

The application process has begun and will conclude on April 23, 2019. To be eligible for the jobs, candidates will have to appear for Preliminary and mains exams followed by an interview, document verification and medical fitness test.

MPSC Maharashtra Engineering Services 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 1161

Water resources department – 581

Public dam department – 302

Soil and water conservation department – 278

MPSC Maharashtra Engineering Services 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have an engineering degree and should clear the qualifying preliminary exam.

Advertising

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 38 years. For candidates belonging to reserved category, relaxation in upper age limit is provided.

MPSC Maharashtra Engineering Services 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the main page click on ‘online application’ on the top-right

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘new user registration’ link under log-in box

Step 5: Register using basic information

Step 6: Use registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

MPSC Maharashtra Engineering Services 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 374 as application fee, those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 274.

MPSC Maharashtra Engineering Services 2019: Salary

Candidates recruited at group a will get a salary in the band of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 5,400 while those recruited at group B will get a salary between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional pay of Rs 4,400.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.