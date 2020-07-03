MPSC exams to be held as open book in July

MPSC exams 2020: “In the interest of the examinees, we are planning on an open book exam,” Anil Deshmukh said MPSC exams 2020: “In the interest of the examinees, we are planning on an open book exam,” Anil Deshmukh said

MPSC exams 2020: State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC exams for directed appointee probationary police personnel of the rank Deputy Superintendent/Assistant Police Commissioners will be held in July, as open book exams. The bi-annual exams, conducted every year by MPSC till 2013 for the post of ACP, have not been conducted since.

“A total of 182 personnel have been waiting for the exam,” Deshmukh said, adding that the rules were changed due to Covid-19 restrictions. “Under the circumstances, the aspirants willing to take the exam hardly have time to prepare,” he said. “In the interest of the examinees, we are planning on an open book exam.”

In the recently declared Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) results, the 26-year-old Savitha Garje has scored the highest among women selected for the post of deputy superintendent of police.

Eldest of three children, with her father employed as a clerk with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Savitha did not have it easy. She had to take up odd jobs to fund her studies and change libraries every so often due to harassment. But she chose not to tell her parents, afraid they would be worried about her safety.

