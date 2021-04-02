MPSC Engineering Services prelims 2020 answer key released

Maharashtra Public Service Commission, (MPSC) Engineering Services Prelims 2020 answer key has been released in the official website mpsc.gov.in on April 1, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their answer keys online.

In case candidates wish to raise objections on or before April 8. The MPSC Engineering Services preliminary exam 2020 was conducted on March 27, 2021.

How to check the answer keys:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key’ link given on the homepage

Step 3: The answer key page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for further references

To get the direct link to the answer keys, click here.

To raise the objection, candidates will have to fill the objection form and send it to the MPSC office address at MPSC, Cooperage MTNL Bldg, 7th or 8th floor, Maharshi Karve Road, Cooperage, Mumbai 400021. Click here to download the objection form.