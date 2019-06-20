MPSC civil judge junior division judicial magistrate pre-exam result 2019 declared: How to download

MPSC civil judge pre-exam result 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result for the competitive pre-exam conducted to recruit at the post of civil judge (junior division), judicial magistrate. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at mpsc.gov.in.

A total of 2047 candidates have qualified the exam out of which 34 are from Nagpur, 622 from Mumbai, 1085 from Aurangabad. The three-hour recruitment exam was conducted on April 7, 2019.

MPSC civil judge pre-exam result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘civil judge junior division junior magistrate result’ under ‘announcements’

Step 3: A PDF will open in a new tab, download result

Those who qualify the exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam scheduled to be held on August 18, 2019. A total of 190 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

