scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

MPSC aspirants oppose introduction of new exam pattern this year 

Several MPSC aspirants staged a protest here to press the demand on Friday. Similar protests were also held in Kolhapur, Nagpur and Aurangabad.

mpsc new pattern, mpscIt would not yield to such pressure, and the `Pre' and `Main' exams in 2023 will be conducted as per the new pattern and syllabus (Representative image/file)

A section of students preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations is demanding that the new descriptive pattern of question papers be implemented from 2025 instead of this year.

Several MPSC aspirants staged a protest here to press the demand on Friday. Similar protests were also held in Kolhapur, Nagpur and Aurangabad.

Read |UPSC declares final result for CDS (I) 2022 exam; here’s how to check

In June 2022, the MPSC, through which the state government employees are recruited, announced that it would switch to descriptive pattern examinations from the current objective type.

“Our demand is that the descriptive pattern be implemented from 2025 instead of 2023 because students will need some time to prepare for the new syllabus,” said one of the protesting students on Friday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...

In July 2022, the MPSC had claimed that some `self-proclaimed’ student organizations and coaching institutes were driving a campaign to pressurize the commission to implement the new syllabus from 2025 instead of 2023.

Also read |BPSC 68th CCE: 43 new vacancies added

It would not yield to such pressure, and the `Pre’ and `Main’ exams in 2023 will be conducted as per the new pattern and syllabus, it had asserted.

Asked about the protests, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the new pattern was recommended by the Dalvi Committee formed by the previous government.

Advertisement

“Somewhere down the line we have to implement the syllabus on the lines of the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission). Today these students are asking us to implement it from 2025, but in 2025, somebody would demand that it be deferred to 2027. We cannot do this. We have to ensure quality,” he told reporters.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 11:28 IST
Next Story

Lalit Modi on external oxygen support after ‘double Covid’ in 2 weeks; here’s what to consider

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close