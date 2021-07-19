MPPSC State Services Prelims exam 2021: Know detailed syllabus, exam pattern 

Candidates will be given a time schedule of two hours to complete the paper. (Representational image)

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) today released the admit card for the state services 2021 prelims exam. The exam will be conducted on July 25. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the admit card from the official website – mppsc.nic.in.

The prelims exam will consist of two papers held in morning and evening sessions on the same day. Each paper will contain 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying two marks each. Candidates will be given a time schedule of two hours to complete the paper.

MPPSC State Services prelims exam pattern

As per the exam pattern shared by the commission on their official website, the prelims exam will consist of two papers — general science and general aptitude test. Each paper will have 100 questions carrying two marks each. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answers. The question paper will be in both Hindi and English language.

MPPSC State Services prelims syllabus

The syllabus for general studies will include the following topics:

General Science and Environment

Questions on general science and environment (environmental ecology, biodiversity and climate change) will cover general appreciation and understanding of science including matters of everyday observation and experience.

2. Current events of national and international importance

In current events, knowledge of significant national and international level will be tested.

3. History of India and Independent India

In History, questions of general knowledge related to social, economic and political aspects will be asked. Also, there will be questions on the Indian national movement and development of independent India.

4. (a) Geography of India: There will be questions of general knowledge relating to physical, social and economic geography. It will also include questions on Indian agriculture and natural resources. Questions pertaining to the demography and census of India can also be asked.

(b) General geographical awareness of the world.

5. Indian polity and economy

Political system and constitution of the country, panchayati raj, social system, sustainable economic development, elections, political parties, plans, industrial development, foreign trade, and economic and financial institutions.

6. Sports

Important games and sports tournaments. Awards, personalities, and renowned sports institutions of M.P., India, asia and world.

7. Geooraohv. history and culture of M.P.

There will be questions related to the development of mountains, rivers, climate. flora and fauna, minerals transportation in the Geography of Madhya Pradesh. It will also have questions relating to important dynasties of M.P., the contribution of important dynasties in the history and culture of Madhya Pradesh, There will be questions on tribals, arts, architecture, fine arts and historical personalities of M.P.

8. Polity and economy of M.P.

The political system, political parties and elections, panchayati raj, social system and sustainable economic development of M.P.. This will also include questions on the industry, plans, economic programs, business, demography and census of M.P.

9. Information and communication technology

Questions pertaining to characteristics uses, and terminologies such as website, online, search engine, e-mail, video mail, chatting, video conferencing, hacking, cracking, virus and cybercrime.

10. Scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (prevention of atrocities) 1989 (No.33 of 1989) and the Protection of Civil Rights Act. 1955 (No. 22 of 1955)

11. The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The syllabus for the general aptitude test will include the following topics:

Comprehension Interpersonal skill including communication skill Logical reasoning and analytical ability Decision making and problem-solving General mental ability Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude ect.-Class X level) Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.-Class X level) Hindi Language Comprehension Skill (Class X level)

Candidates must note that questions relating to Hindi language comprehension skill of class 10 level will be tested through passages from the Hindi language only without providing an English translation thereof in the question paper.