MPPSC state services prelims 2020 exam date announced

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the revised exam date for preliminary exams for the state civil services examination. The exam will now be conducted on July 25. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 20 but was postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The admit cards for the exam will be issued on July 12 and the candidates who applied for the exam can download the same from the official website of the commission — mponline.gov.in, mppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions — the morning session will begin at 10 am and end at 12 noon whereas the afternoon session will be from 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.

The commission has further notified that if a candidate is infected by the Covid-19 any time before the examination, he/she has to report the same to the divisional commissioner/examination officer at the collector office/ concerned center superintendent with a positive RT-PCR report. As per the instructions of the nodal officer, the candidate can then appear for the MPPSC prelims exam at centre allotted by the officer.

The MPPSC state services preliminary exam consists of two papers conducted in morning and afternoon sessions. The question paper in each session contains 100 objective-type questions and two hours of time is allotted to complete the exam. There is no negative marking in the prelims exam.