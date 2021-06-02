MPPSC state services preliminary exam 2021 postponed

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Wednesday decided to postpone the state service preliminary examination 2021 to July 25. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 20. Candidates appearing in the examination can check the official notification at the commission’s website – mppsc.nic.in.

“Keeping in view the health and safety of the students amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the commission has decided to postpone the MPPSC state service preliminary examination from June 20, 2021 to July 25, 2021.” reads the official notification.

The admit cards for the prelims exam will be published on the official website in due course of time. Candidates can check the official website of MPPSC for more details and updates related to the exam.

Earlier, MPPSC had postponed the preliminary exams for the state engineering service. Alongside, the dental surgeon examination 2019 had also been postponed. The MPPSC dental surgeon examination 2019 was scheduled to be conducted in June 2021.

However, as the state of COVID-19 has not improved, the commission has decided to postpone the exam until further notice. No new dates have been announced for these exams yet.