MPPSC state services exams 2021 admit card released

MPPSC admit card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has activated the admit cards for state services prelims exams 2021. The MPPSC State Service 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted on July 25, 2021. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website – mppsc.nic.in

Those who qualify the prelims exam will then appear for the mains exam. MPPSC will conduct the state services mains exam from November 23 to 28, 2021. The state service exams will be held in three rounds – prelims, mains, and the interview round.

MPPSC admit card 2021, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website – mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the state service exams 2018 admit card flashing towards the bottom of the page

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your login details – application number, date of birth and verification code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

Don’t forget to carry your hall ticket to the exam centre along with a photo identity proof. Read carefully all the details about venue, exam time, etc.

Exam pattern: The prelims will consist of two papers – Paper I: General Studies will contain 200 marks questions and similarly Paper II: General study aptitude will be two hours long and will carry 200 marks questions in the exam.