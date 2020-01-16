MPPSC State Service exam 2019 answer keys: How to raise objection

MPPSC answer keys: The last date to raise objection is by January 23. (Representational image) MPPSC answer keys: The last date to raise objection is by January 23. (Representational image)

MPPSC answer keys: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the answer keys for the state services recruitment exam 2019. A total of 330 vacancies will be filled by the commission. The answer keys are available at the official website mppsc.nic.in or mppsc.com. The state services exam was held on January 12.

The MPPSC recruitment will be based on a written test, fitness eligibility test, interview and document verification. In case an applicant wants to raise an objection, they can do so from January 17. The last date to raise objection is by January 23.

MPPSC State Service exam 2019 answer keys: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer keys link

Step 3: A pdf file will open. On the second page, there are answer keys available

Step 4: Check and if needed, take a print out

As per the salary structure, 159 vacant positions are in the third category while the rest are in the second. For grade II jobs, the salary would be at the scale of Rs 15,800 to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 5400. For the grade III level jobs, the salary would be in the range of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 3600.

