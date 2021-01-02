MPPSC State Forest Service Examination 2020: Apply for 111 posts, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

MPPSC State Forest Service Examination 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Council (MPPSC) has released the official notification for the state forest service examination 2020. The online application process for the same is on and will remain open till February 10. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, mppsc.nic.in or mppsc.com or mponline.gov.in. The preliminary exam will be held on April 11.

A total of 111 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Of these, 105 vacancies are for forest ranger and the rest six posts are for assistant forest conservation posts, as per the official website. To be selected for these posts, candidates will have to clear preliminary exam followed by main and physical efficiency test and document verification.

MPPSC State Forest Service Examination 2020: Eligibility

Education: For the post of a forest ranger, the applicant should have at least a graduate-level degree in science, engineering, agriculture or biology from a recognised university. For the assistant forest conservation officer, applicants need to have an engineering or science or related degree.

Age: Applicants should be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply for any post. The upper age limit for forest ranger is 33 years while for the assistant forest conservation officer is 40 years. Further, the upper age limit is relaxed for the reserved category candidates as per the government rules.

MPPSC State Forest Service Examination 2020: Salary

Those selected for the post of forest ranger will get a salary in the range of Rs 36,2000 to Rs 1,14,800. For the post of an assistant forest conservation officer, candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.