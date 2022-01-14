scorecardresearch
Friday, January 14, 2022
MPPSC State Forest Service Exam 2022: Form correction window to open tomorrow, check details that can be edited

The correction facility will remain available for a period of four weeks. Candidates have ample time to cross-verify all the particulars on the application form.

Written by AglaSem | New Delhi |
January 14, 2022 12:32:24 pm
MPPSC prelims syllabus, MPPSC exam patternThe admit card will be released by April 15, 2022, on the official MPPSC website at mppsc.nic.in. File.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will release the application correction form for MPPSC State Forest Service Exam on January 15, 2022. In case any incorrect detail has been entered by the candidates in the application form, they can avail the correction window facility to correct the same.

The window opens tomorrow on January 15, 2022, and will close on February 11, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make corrections in their respective application forms:

Step 1: Visit the official MPPSC website using Google Search Engine or clicking on mppsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “What’s New” link.

Step 3: This will direct candidates to a page containing all the new updates. Find the link for “State Service Examination 2022/ State Forest Service Examination 2022”, click on it.

Step 4: The page for State Forest Service Examination 2022 will open. Click on the “Application Form Edit” option.

Step 5: Candidates will then be taken to an authentication page where the application number and date of birth will be asked. Enter them and click on “Submit”.

Step 6: The application form will appear on the screen and candidates will be allowed to make all the needful changes.

Step 7: Candidates must refer to the application form once again before submitting it as any mistake made this time will result in permanent rejection of the application form.

Step 8: For confirmation of all the changes, candidates need to pay Rs. 50 via online payment modes. This is the application form correction fees.

MPPSC allows candidates to edit only a set of details. This includes candidates’ personal information. The rest of the information once entered, can’t be changed. Below mentioned are all the details which MPPSC allows candidates to edit.

  1. Applicant’s name
  2. Gender
  3. Date of Birth
  4. Parent’s name
  5. Marital status
  6. Domicile details
  7. registration number and its issuing date
  8. Creamy layer or not
  9. Description of Disability
  10. Ex-Servicemen Details
  11. Details related to Age
  12. Academic information
  13. Description of Service
  14. Address
  15. Photograph
  16. Mobile Number

After the completion of the application correction form, candidates have to wait for the release of the MPPSC State Forest Service exam admit card. According to MPPSC officials, the admit card will be released by April 15, 2022, on the official MPPSC website. In addition, the exam date for MPPSC State Forest Service Examination is April 24, 2022.

