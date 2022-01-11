MPPSC State Forest Service exam 2022: Application process begins; check eligibility and steps to apply

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission State Forest Service (MPPSC SFS) Preliminary Exam 2022 registration portal is open now. Candidates can fill the application form for the posts of assistant conservator of forests, forest ranger, and project manager, through the official website mppsc.nic.in, till February 9, 2022.

Candidates can apply either for the post of assistant conservator of forests or forest ranger; or they can apply for both, provided they fulfil the eligibility criteria. The exam will be conducted on April 24, 2022.

Candidates with a Bachelor’s Degree in science or engineering are eligible to apply for the exam. Also, the minimum age to apply is 21 years, and all the candidates applying for the post of asst. conservator of Forests should not be older than 40 years of age. For the posts of forest ranger and project manager, the maximum age limit is 33 years; for female candidates, ex-servicemen, and candidates belonging to the reserved category, the upper age limit is 38 years.

The application fee for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer) is Rs 250; candidates belonging to other categories and non-residents of Madhya Pradesh will have to pay Rs 500 as the application fee. All the candidates will also have to pay an additional Rs 40 as a portal fee.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the MPPSC SFS Preliminary exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates can find the “Apply online” tab in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Now, click on the “Link” option available, corresponding to the SFS exam. This will take the applicants to a new page.

Step 4: Click on the “Know your application number” tab and fill the application form.

Step 5: Candidates should upload their self-attested passport size photograph.

Step 6: Next, click on the “Proceed to Payment” button and submit

Candidates can correct any mistakes in the application form from January 15, 2022, to February 11, 2022. For making corrections in the application form, candidates will have to pay Rs 50. The admit card will be available on the official website, from April 15, 2022.

The MPPSC SFS Preliminary exam is a screening test consisting of 2 papers- Paper I (General Studies) and Paper-II (General Aptitude). So far the MPPSC SFS syllabus is concerned, in Paper I, questions are asked from history, geography, Indian constitution, science and technology, current affairs, information and communication technology, and constitutional bodies of India.

Paper-II covers questions from comprehension, communication skills, logical reasoning, basic Mathematics, general mental ability, decision making, and problem-solving. All questions are of objective type and the answers have to be marked on the OMR sheet provided to the candidates. The exam can be attempted either in English or in Hindi. Candidates can build their preparation strategy around the syllabus and the provided exam pattern.

Candidates who qualify for the Preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the Main exam, which is computer-based. The registration for the main exam will have to be done separately by paying the registration fee and portal fee. Questions in the Main exam are of MCQ type, with no negative marking.

Qualifying candidates will be called up for the interview conducted by MPPSC. Following this, a Physical Fitness Test and Medical Examination will also be conducted. The final merit list will be prepared by considering the candidates’ scores in the Main exam and Interview.