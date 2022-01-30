MPPSC State Engineering Services 2022: Application process begins; check eligibility and how to apply

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has finally opened the application form window on January 30, 2022. All interested candidates must visit the official MPPSC website and apply for the MPPSC State Engineering Services Examination. The window will be open for over a month until March 1, 2022.

All students interested in applying must go through the eligibility criteria first. The eligibility criteria decide whether a candidate can appear for the examination or not. It checks the candidate’s age and educational background. For the State Engineering Services examination, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age: Candidates must be between 21-40 years of age.

Age Relaxation: Women, SC/ST/OBC/PwD, personnel from the Indian Home Guard. Vikram Award winners are allowed up to 5 years of upper age limit relaxation.

Educational qualifications: Candidates must possess an engineering degree in either civil/ mechanical/ electrical engineering depending upon the desired post.

After checking the eligibility criteria, candidates must be ready with a 3 part registration process. This involves filling out the application form, submitting a scanned copy of the documents, and paying the application form fees. Follow the steps mentioned below to easily fill out the application form.

Step 1. Visit the official MPPSC website by using, mppsc.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, candidates can find the link for “ MPPSC State Engineering Services 2022, Apply Now”. Click on this.

Step 3. An application form will open where candidates will be asked to fill out all their personal and educational details. Note that these dates should be as per the eligibility criteria.

Step 4. After this, students will be asked to upload a scanned copy of their photograph and signature. These should meet the specifications issued by MPPSC.

Step 5. Lastly, to complete the process, candidates must pay the application form fees via online means.

Step 6. Keep a note of the application number and password and also download the fee receipt in PDF format.

Application form fees are based on the candidate’s caste category and can be paid via online means including credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI from several banking gateways. Students can check out their application form fees from the table below.

Caste Category Application Form Fees General Rs 500 SC/ST/OBC/PWD Rs 250

In case a candidate makes a mistake while filling out the application form, MPPSC will provide a “correction window” in which all candidates who made mistakes while filling in their application form will be given a second opportunity to clarify these mistakes.

The window will open on February 5, 2022, and will be concluded by March 3, 2022. Any correction after this deadline won’t be accepted and will result in the rejection of the candidate’s application.

The release of admit card and exam Date for MPPSC State Engineering Services 2022 is yet to be determined and candidates can expect an official notice regarding this in the upcoming days. Soon after the exam, the commission will release the MPPSC answer key and simultaneously open an objection window. Once all the answers are finalized, the MPPSC results will be declared on the official website.