MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination 2021 admit cards to release today

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be conducting the State Engineering Services examination on November 14. The admit cards for MPPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021 for the recruitment of assistant engineers will be released today i.e November 8. Candidates can download the admit card from the commission’s official website at mppsc.nic.in

TMP Engineering Service Exam will be held in a single session from 12 noon to 3 pm. The exam will be conducted at centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior and Satna districts.

How to download MPPSC SES 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘MPPSC SES admit card 2021’.

Step 3: Log in with the serial number, application number and DOB

Step 4: View admit card and download it.

The upcoming examination is the preliminary round which will be for 450 marks. MPPSC AE 2021 preliminary examination is conducted in two parts. The first part is on General Aptitude in which 50 questions are asked for a total of 150 marks. Likewise, the second part is related to the candidate’s engineering subject. It also covers 100 questions but has a maximum of 300 marks.