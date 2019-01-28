MPPSC SSC 2018 results declared, check at mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC SSC 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had announced the result for the state service commission (SSC) recruitment exam on its official website, mppsc.nic.in. According to reports, Harshal Chaudhary has topped the exam with 1023 marks.

The exam was conducted from December 31, 2018 to January 23, 2018. The marks for prelims written exam and the interview round have both been mentioned by the MPPSC. The Commission will announce the final selection exam will be soon declared by the MPPSC, according to the official notification.

MPPSC SSC 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘obtained marks information – state service exam 2019’ link

step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Result will appear in form of PDF, check your roll number

A total of 895 candidates have cleared the exam. The result is available in PDF format. According to the official notification, the MPPSC holds the rights to change scores if there is any error in uploading or display of the results is caused. Candidates need to take a print out of the result for future reference.

