MPPSC SET admit card released, download at mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC SET admit card: Candidates can download their call letters from mppsc.nic.inMPPSC SET admit card: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPPSC) has released the admit cards or call letters for State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 on its official website, mppsc.nic.in. Candidates who clear the recruitment exam will be hired at the post of assistant professor.

MPPSC has also released the list of rejected candidates who are eligible for the SET 2018 exam. A total of 15 candidates have been re-selected under this process. Admit cards for these candidates have also been released.

MPPSC admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website – mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘MPPSC admit card 2018’ at the bottom of the page

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your login details – application number, date of birth and verification code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card. Candidates need to download, take a print out and carry the admit card along with a valid government id proof for the exam.

