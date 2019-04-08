Toggle Menu
MPPSC SET 2018 result declared: How to download scorecard, check cut-off

MPPSC SET 2018 result declared at official websites, mppscdemo.in, mppsc.nic.in, and mppsc.com. The State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 is conducted for recruitment at the post of assistant professor

MPPSC SET 2018 result declared at mppsc.nic.in. (Representational Image)

MPPSC SET 2018 result: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the result for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 for recruitment of assistant professor at its official website, mppsc.nic.in

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official websites, mppscdemo.in, mppsc.nic.in, and mppsc.com. The exam was conducted from January 17, 2019 to January 24, 2019. The MPPSC has also released cut-off based on caste for each of the 19 elective subjects at its official website.

MPPSC SET 2018 result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mppsc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘download scorecard – state eligibility test 2018’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using roll number, password
Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates can download marks sheet or scorecard and take printout for future reference.

