MPPSC revised exam calendar 2021-22 released, check schedule here

The candidates can check the exam calendar on the official website of MPPSC- mppsc.nic.in. Representational image)

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for various exams conducted by the commission. As per the official notification, the state civil service and state forest service 2020 prelims exam will be held on July 25. Whereas, the state civil service mains exam will be conducted from November 23 to November 27. The main examination for state forest service will be held in October, however, the exam dates have not been announced yet.

The commission had earlier postponed the exams in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. The result date of the pending exams has also been announced.

Read | UPSC 2021 revised exam calendar released

For the year 2021, the commission will release the state service and forest service notification in September 2021. The prelims exam 2021 for both papers will be held in November. Although, the final dates for the exam will be notified by the commission later.

The commission has also shared the result schedule of the MPPSC state civil service exam 2019. The MPPSC main exams were conducted from March 23 to March 26 and the result will be declared in August 2021. The state forest service 2019 main exam will be conducted on September 19.

Apart from the above mentioned, the commission has also released the exam schedule for the dental service exam 2019, medical officer exam 2021, engineering services exam among others. The candidates can check the exam calendar on the official website of MPPSC- mppsc.nic.in.