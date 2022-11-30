MPPSC releases schedule for major exams; check details here

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) recently released the schedule for major examinations that will be held in the coming months. Candidates can check the calendar at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the preliminary exam will be conducted in January, 2023. Results for prelims will be announced in February 2023.

The mains exam will be held in May 2023, and the results for the same will be declared in August 2023. The interview will be held in October 2023 and the final results will be announced in November 2023.

The notification for State Service Exam 2022 will be released in December.

Similarly, the commission will release the notification for State Forest Service Exam 2022 in December.

The prelims will be conducted in January 2023 and results for it will be announced in February 2023. The mains will be held in April 2023 and results for the mains exam will be published in May 2023. The interview will be conducted in July 2023 and the results will be announced in August 2023.

There are some exams whose recruitment process is already underway, their schedule is as follows:

State Service Exam 2021– Results of the main exam will be announced in February 2023, the personal interview or personality test will be conducted in April 2023 and the final results will be declared in May 2023.

State Forest Service Exam 2021– The main exam will be conducted on December 4, the results will be declared in the month of December. The interview will be conducted in February 2023 and the final results will be declared in March 2023.

The interviews for Ayurveda Medical Officer 2021, Homeopathy Medical Officer 2021 and Unani Medical Officer 2021 will be held in December and the final results will be declared in January 2023.

Interviews for the post Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer exam 2021 will be conducted in January 2023 and the results will be out in February 2023. The results for branch officer exam 2021 will be announced in December. Interviews will be held in February 2023 and final results will be declared in April 2023.