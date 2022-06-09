MPPSC Prelims admit card 2022 to release tomorrow: How to download state services prelims exam hall ticket

MPPSC Prelims admit card 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on June 10 will release the admit cards for state services prelims exams 2022. The MPPSC State Service 2022 Prelims and State Forest Service exam is scheduled to be held on June 19 at 54 centres across the state. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website – mppsc.nic.in

Those who qualify for the prelims exam will then appear for the mains exam. Last year, the MPPSC conducted the state services mains exam in November. The state service exams will be held in three rounds – prelims, mains, and the interview round.

MPPSC Pre admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website – mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the state service exams 2022 admit card flashing towards the bottom of the page

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your login details – application number, date of birth and verification code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

Read carefully all the details about venue, exam time, etc. In case, a candidate finds it difficult to download the admit card or for any other issue, they need to contact the officials. The candidates need to carry their hall ticket to the exam centre along with a photo identity proof.