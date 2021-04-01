MPPSC preliminary exams postponed, likely to be held on June 20

By: PTI | Bhopal |
Updated: April 1, 2021 11:24:59 am
Updated: April 1, 2021 11:24:59 am
In light of the Covid-19 situation, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the preliminary exams for the state civil services examination, which were scheduled in April.
Keeping the health and protection of candidates in view following the coronavirus spread, the MPPSC’s state civil service examination, scheduled on April 11, has been postponed, the commission’s secretary Vandana Vaidya said.
It has been proposed that the postponed exams be held on June 20, the official said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-