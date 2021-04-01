scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 01, 2021
MPPSC preliminary exams postponed, likely to be held on June 20

It has been proposed that the postponed exams be held on June 20, the commission's secretary Vandana Vaidya said

By: PTI | Bhopal |
Updated: April 1, 2021 11:24:59 am
MPPSC prelims 2021 will be held on June 20.

In light of the Covid-19 situation, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the preliminary exams for the state civil services examination, which were scheduled in April.

Keeping the health and protection of candidates in view following the coronavirus spread, the MPPSC’s state civil service examination, scheduled on April 11, has been postponed, the commission’s secretary Vandana Vaidya said.

It has been proposed that the postponed exams be held on June 20, the official said.

