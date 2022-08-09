MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 score card released; here’s how to download

August 9, 2022 12:16:17 pm
MPPSC PCS 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the score card for PCS Prelims 2021 exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download their scorecard at the official website – mppsc.mp.gov.in
The prelims exam was held on June 19 at 52 exam centres across the state. The scorecard will be available between August 8 to November 8 at the official website.
MPPSC PCS Preims 2021 score card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – mppsc.mp.gov.in
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Click on the score card link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter required credentials and click on submit
Step 4: Download and take a printout of the score card
Candidates who want a print out of the OMR sheet and question paper can do so by selecting the option in the score card page. A fee of Rs 50 has to be paid to access the response sheets. Any grievances relates to the scores can be sent to the official email address – helpdeskmppsc@mp.gov.in
