scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 score card released; here’s how to download

MPPSC PCS Prelims 2021: Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download their scorecard at the official website - mppsc.mp.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
August 9, 2022 12:16:17 pm
mppsc prelims 2021The prelims exam was held on June 19 at 52 exam centres across the state. (Representative image)

MPPSC PCS 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the score card for PCS Prelims 2021 exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download their scorecard at the official website – mppsc.mp.gov.in

Read |Over 1400 IAS, 864 IPS posts vacant in India: Jitendra Singh to Rajya Sabha

The prelims exam was held on June 19 at 52 exam centres across the state. The scorecard will be available between August 8 to November 8 at the official website.

MPPSC PCS Preims 2021 score card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – mppsc.mp.gov.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

Step 2: Click on the score card link on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter required credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the score card

Candidates who want a print out of the OMR sheet and question paper can do so by selecting the option in the score card page. A fee of Rs 50 has to be paid to access the response sheets. Any grievances relates to the scores can be sent to the official email address – helpdeskmppsc@mp.gov.in

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 12:16:17 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

All eyes on Bihar as Nitish Kumar signals switching sides again, parties meet today

5

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
One-two many member cabinets
One-two many member cabinets
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
Bronze medallist at CWG

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib, reveals his first salary was Rs 30

Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib, reveals his first salary was Rs 30

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai
Know Your City

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement