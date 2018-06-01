MPPSC Officer Recruitment 2018: 619 post, earn over Rs 39,000 per month

MPPSC Recruitment 2018: Interested candidates can apply on the official website — mppscdemo.in Interested candidates can apply on the official website — mppscdemo.in

MPPSC Recruitment 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced recruitment of 619 post of sports officer and librarian. All those who are interested in applying can do so from June 5, 2018 to July 4, 2018. Interested candidates can apply on the official website — mppscdemo.in. The examination will be conducted on August 18, 2018. Students will be able to download their admit card a week before the examination. If encountering any problem, they can also call the helpline number (0755-4019400) for help.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 619

Designation

Sports Officer: 311

Librarian: 308

Eligibility criteria

Education Qualification: Those interested in applying should have completed graduation in the relevant field from a recognised university.

Age limit

The age of the aspirants should be maximum 44 years and minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The candidates who will be selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay (GP) of Rs 6000.

Selection process

The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the MPPSC’s online portal. Online Application will be accepted from June 6 to July 4, 2018 till 12:00 (night) at mponline.gov.in, mppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com.

Application fees

General/ OBC: Rs 1000

SC/ ST: RS 500

Important dates

Registration begins: June 5

Last date for application submission: July 4

Admit card availability: A week before the exam

Exam date: August 18

