MPPSC Engineering services 2020 exam date released; here’s when you can download admit card

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the exam date for state engineering services preliminary exam 2020. The exam will be held on November 14, from 12 noon to 3 pm. Candidates can check the official notice on the website – mppsc.gov.in

As per the notification, the candidates will be informed about the exam city centre via email on November 3, 2021. The admit cards for the exam will be released on November 8 on the official websites.

The MPPSC Engineering services 2020 exam notification was released on December 29, 2020. The application process for the MPPSC state engineering service exam 2020 started on January 15 and ended on February 24, 2021. This MPPSC recruitment drive will fill up 79 engineering vacancies across various departments in the Madhya Pradesh state.

Earlier the examination for engineering service was scheduled to be conducted on May 30, 2021, which was later postponed and scheduled to be conducted on June 13 2021 but was postponed until further notice.