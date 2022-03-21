MPPSC Assistant Manager answer key released: Check how to download

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for Assistant Manager Examination 2021 on the official MPPSC website — mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key form the website.

Read | List of government jobs to apply this week

Recruitment exam for MPPSC Assistant Manager post was conducted on March 6, 2022 in a single shift.

MPPSC Assistant Manager answer key: Check how to download

Step 1: Visit the official MPPSC website — mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Assistant Manager Answer Key’ from the ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: A new PDF will open in a new window or tab.

Step 4: The first page of the PDF is a notice. Scroll down to see the answer key.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Also read | Looking for government jobs? Here are a few for people aged above 35 years

Through this recruitment exam, the Commission is aiming to fill vacancies of Assistant Manager for the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare. Now, since the final answer key has been released, any objections from candidates or others will not be entertained.

The final date for result has not been announced yet, but is expected to be revealed soon at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is a state government-led agency of Madhya Pradesh state. Established in 1956, it was constituted under the state and Union Public Service Commission Article-315 and is responsible for conducting civil services examinations and competitive exams.