MPPSC AE 2022: Online form released, application correction to begin soon

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released the official notification regarding the MPPSC Assistant Engineering (AE) Services exam recently. This notification states that the online registration for the AE examination has begun and interested candidates can apply for the exam by filling out the online application form available on the official website. The last date to apply for the MPPSC AE Examination is March 1, 2022.

Before registering, candidates must keep their details and documents handy.

MPPSC AE examination: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPSC — mppsc.mp.gov.in or mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: Find ‘Apply now’ tab on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A page with several application links will open. Click on the “AE\SES” link.

Step 4: The application form will pop up on the screen. Fill out the application form with the correct details.

Step 5: After this, candidates will be asked to upload scanned copies of their passport size photograph and signature. Click on “submit” after uploading all the images.

Step 6: Lastly, pay the application form fees via online means to confirm the registration. Then, take a printout of the application form confirmation which will be displayed after the registration is completed.

The application form fees charged by MPPSC are based on the candidate’s caste category. Without filling this, the candidate’s application for the MPPSC AE exam will not be considered.

Category MPPSC AE Application Fees SC/ST, OBC, and PwD applicants of MP Rs 250/- Other applicants Rs 500/-

Based on the official news, MPPSC takes two to three days to evaluate a candidate’s online application. In case of any irregularity, MPPSC officials will report it. Candidates whose applications have been rejected can make the changes in the “Application correction window” which will is scheduled to open on February 5, 2022, on the official website.

Candidates must fill out the application form carefully in the correction window as any further errors won’t be entertained and the application will be permanently rejected. In this regard, the commission has not yet provided any date for the issuance of MPPSC AE admit cards.

After the application procedure is done i.e. on March 3, 2022, MPPSC will release another notification which will convey the MPPSC AE examination date and the subsequent date for the result declaration.

The MPPSC AE exams are being conducted to fill up the vacancies created in the post of Assistant Engineer across the state of Madhya Pradesh. Around 19 seats are vacant for civil engineering, and two seats for electrical engineering — which makes a total of 21 vacancies.