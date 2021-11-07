MPPSC AE 2021: All you need to know about exam pattern, preparation strategy

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be conducting the State Engineering Services examination on November 14, 2021. The Commission has not released the MPPSC AE admit card 2021 yet. However, it is expected that the same will be available soon on the official website – mppsc.nic.in. The upcoming examination is the preliminary round which will be for 450 marks.

MPPSC AE 2021 preliminary examination is conducted in two parts. The first part is on General Aptitude in which 50 questions are asked for a total of 150 marks. Likewise, the second part is related to the candidate’s engineering subject. It also covers 100 questions but has a maximum of 300 marks.

The General Aptitude paper covers topics like history, culture, art and literature of Madhya Pradesh (MP). In addition, it covers geographic features, political history, and economic status. It also includes current events of international and national importance associated with the state’s own affairs. Furthermore, questions from information and communication technology development in the state of Madhya Pradesh are also asked.

Coming to MPPSC AE preparation strategy 2021, here are certain tips that can help candidates to boost their preparation.

The foremost point is that, given the scarcity of time, candidates should not pick any new topic now. Instead, they should commence their revision and go through everything that they have done so far. Additionally, one can also practice questions from topics they are weak in. Go through the portion focused on the state’s affairs time and again. Candidates can practice questions from this portion and also revise the topics simultaneously. Candidates can also refer to the previous year’s GATE question papers. It is also important to be thorough with the theoretical and conceptual questions of GATE. For the time being, one can also leave questions that involve big calculations. With the remaining time left, one can allocate study hours and also make a schedule to prioritize the topics that require revision more than once to enhance proficiency. However, it must be taken into consideration that the study plan has sufficient time for revisions. There will be a plethora of topics that the aspirant has to cover. So, in case one has already prepared short notes, then they can make it a plan to study them regularly. This will help them to memorize events, dates, and other facts easily.

In addition to these, candidates can refer to MPPSC AE previous year question papers to have an elaborate idea about the exam pattern and type of questions that are usually asked. Once the prelims examination is over, the MPPSC AE answer key 2021 will be released. Candidates can crosscheck their answers and raise objections if any. After that, the MPPSC AE Result 2021 will be declared at a subsequent date and time.