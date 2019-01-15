MPPSC state service exam admit card for interview round released

MPPSC admit card: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPPSC) has released the admit cards or call letters for the interview round to enrol in the state service and state forest service posts. The written exam for the same was held on February 18, 2018. Shortlisted candidates were then selected for mains. Candidates selected after the interview round will be eligible for the job. Candidates can download admit card from the official website, mppsc.nic.in.
Candidates need to carry their valid admit card along with them for the interview round. Candidates without admit card can be rejected from the interview, according to official notification. The date, venue and time of the interview will be mentioned on the call-letter. Candidates need to report at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time.
MPPSC admit card: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website – mppsc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the state service exams 2018 admit card flashing towards the bottom of the page
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Enter your login details – application number, date of birth and verification code
Step 5: Click on login
Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed
Step 7: Download and take a print out