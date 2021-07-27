MPPSC 2021 prelims exam provisional answer key released

Candidates are advised to download the answer key and then get a printout of it for future reference. MPPSC will conduct the mains exam from November 23 to 28, 2021. (REpresentational image)

MPPSC 2021 Prelims answer key: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission today released the answer key of the MPPSC 2021 prelims examination, which was held on July 25, 2021 after getting postponed twice due to Covid-19.

Total 3,44,491 candidates appeared for the exams and are waiting for the results to be announced. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can access the answer key on the commission’s official website- mppsc.nic.in. The released answer key is for paper 1 and paper 2 for sets A,B, C, and D.

MPPSC 2021 Prelims answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Model Answer’ section

Step 3: Click on the ‘State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020’ link

Step 4: The answer key will then appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download the answer key and then get a printout of it for future reference. MPPSC will conduct the mains exam from November 23 to 28, 2021, after which shortlisted students will move to the final interview round.

In case a student wants to raise an objection, they can click on the ‘Response Sheet/Objection’ link on the same page where the provisional sheet is uploaded. The last date to raise an objection will be seven days after the release of the proviosnal answer key.