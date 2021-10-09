MPPSC 2020 prelims result declared, here’s how to download scorecard

MPPSC 2020 Prelims answer key: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission today released the result of the MPPSC 2020 prelims examination, which was held on July 25, 2021 after getting postponed twice due to Covid-19. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website – mppsc.nic.in

A total of 3,44,491 candidates had appeared for the prelims exam this year. The commission has released the scorecard as well as the OMR sheets of the candidates.

MPPSC 2020 prelims result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scorecard link

Step 3: Enter credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Scorecard will appear on the screen

The commission had earlier released the final answer key of the prelims exam in August for paper 1 and paper 2 for sets A, B, C, and D. The commission on July 27 had released the provisional answer key for the candidates. A seven-day time period was allotted to candidates for raising any objections related to the answer key.

Those who have cleared the exam will now appear for the main exams. MPPSC will conduct the mains exam from November 23 to 28, 2021, after which shortlisted students will move to the final interview round.