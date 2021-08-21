MPPSC 2020 prelims exam final answer key released, check steps to download

MPPSC 2020 Prelims answer key: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission today released the final answer key of the MPPSC 2020 prelims examination, which was held on July 25, 2021 after getting postponed twice due to Covid-19.

Total 3,44,491 candidates appeared for the exams and are waiting for the results to be announced. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can access the answer key on the commission’s official website- mppsc.nic.in. The released answer key is for paper 1 and paper 2 for sets A, B, C, and D.

MPPSC 2020 Prelims answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the final answer’ link

Step 3: Click on the ‘State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020’ link

Step 4: The answer key will then appear on the screen.

The commission on July 27 had released the provisional answer key for the candidates. A seven-day time period was allotted to candidates for raising any objections related to the answer key. The final answer key has been released after considering the objections received by the commission.

The MPPSC prelims exam 2021 result is expected to be declared soon. Those who will clear the exam will then appear for the main exams. MPPSC will conduct the mains exam from November 23 to 28, 2021, after which shortlisted students will move to the final interview round.