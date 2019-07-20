MPPS medical officer result 2019: How to download

MPPSC result 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the list of selected candidates for the post of medical officer and insurance medical officer based on the exam s conducted from June 10 to 26, 2019 at its official website, mppsc.nic.in.

A total of 1065 posts were to be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the official notification, a total of 518 reserved category vacancies have been cancelled as not as sufficient eligible applications were received for the posts, in the category. The selected candidates will have to appear for document verification.

MPPS result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘provisional selection list’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

The result can also be checked at mponline.gov.in, mpppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview round followed by documents verified. Finally selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 in addition to Rs 5,400 as grade pay. In case of any issue, candidates can connect at the official helpline number – 0755-6720200.

