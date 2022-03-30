MPPEB TET primary school answer key 2020 released: Check how to download

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the MPPEB TET primary school answer key 2020 and candidates who appeared for the written MPPEB TET 2020 exam can now check the answer key through the official website — peb.mp.gov.in.

The written exam for MPPEB TET primary school was successfully conducted on March 5, 2022 and the answer key has now been released on the official website.

Read | MPTET 2022 aspirants protest over irregularities in two exams

MPPEB TET 2020 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official MPPEB website — peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Online question objection – Primary school teacher eligibility test – 2020’

Step 3: A new page will open. Fill in the roll number and TAC Code, as mentioned on your exam admit card.

Step 4: Click on ‘Login’, and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates will be able to raise objections through the same portal. They will have to pay Rs 50/- per question when raising objections.

Also read | Bombay HC issues notices to Maha govt, MPSC over plea seeking third gender category in govt jobs

In respect of any wrong questions/answers in the question paper, only the candidates can submit their objections through the online link displayed on this website. After the uploading of the link, objections can be taken up to three days only and the link will be disabled after that.

The final answer will be prepared and released by PEB for evaluation after considering and checking all the online representations received from the candidates along with the wrong questions in the question paper.