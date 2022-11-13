scorecardresearch
MPPEB MP police constable final result 2022 declared; here’s how to check

MPPEB MP Police Constable Final Result: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their final result at the official MPPEB website — peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB, Sarkari naukri, Sarkari result, MPPEB recruitmentCandidates may require their application number or roll number and date of birth to login and check the final result. (Representative image. Express photo)

MPPEB MP Police Constable Final Result: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) declared the final result of the candidates who appeared for the exam for the posts of Constable (GD and Radio) 2020 in MP Police. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their final result at the official MPPEB website — peb.mp.gov.in

Candidates may require their application number or roll number and date of birth to login and check the final result.

MPPEB MP police constable final result: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official MPPEB website — peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: After choosing your desired language, click on the ‘results’ tab.

Step 3: Under the ‘2020’ option of ‘recruitment test’ subhead, click on the link that reads ‘Police Constable Recruitment Test – 2020 – Final Result’.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: The result note, cut-off and key committee recommendation will be available in the PDF. Download and save for future reference.

The online recruitment exam was conducted from January 8 till February 17, 2022, for which the results were declared on March 23, 2022. Now, the final result has been declared on November 12, 2022.

