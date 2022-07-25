scorecardresearch
MPPEB Group 3 recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 2557 vacancies 

The exam will be conducted from September 24 onwards.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is inviting applications for various Group B posts. The application process will begin on August 1 and will conclude on August 16. Interested candidates can apply online at peb.mp.gov.in

As per the notice, the application correction window will be available between August 1 to 21. The exam will be conducted from September 24 onwards. The exam will be held in two shifts – in morning from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

A total of 2,557 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment process will the positions of Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other post

The recruitment exam wil be held at Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemch, Ratlam, Satnam, Mandsor, Sagar, Khandwa, Siddhi and Reva districts. Candidates allotted morning shift will have to report at the exam centre between 7 am to 8 am while for afternoon shift candidates have to report between 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. 

