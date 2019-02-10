Toggle Menu
MP TET middle school teacher admit card 2019 released, check how to download

MP TET Middle School Teacher admit card 2018-2019: Candidates can download admit card from the official website, peb.mp.gov.in. The exam will be held on February 16, 2019.

MPTET middle school teacher admit card 2019: Candidates can download from peb.mp.gov.in (Representational Image)

MP TET middle school teacher admit card 2018-19: The Professional examination board (PEB), Madhya Pradesh has released the admit cards for the teacher eligibility test (TET) for the post of a middle school teacher in Madhya Pradesh-based government schools. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, peb.mp.gov.in

The eligibility exam to work as a teacher in government school will be conducted on February 16, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Morning shift exam will begin at 7 am and for the afternoon shift, candidates need to appear in the exam hall before noon.

MPTET middle school teacher admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Middle school teacher eligibility test 2018’ under admit card on the right-hand-side of the page

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number and date of birth

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and print out

Candidates need to carry print out of their admit card along with an identity proof and latest passport-sized images. Without these a candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam, according to the official notification.

