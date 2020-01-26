MP TET 2020: Registration process date extended, till when you can apply

MP TET 2020: The candidates can now apply online till February 4, 2020 MP TET 2020: The candidates can now apply online till February 4, 2020

MP TET 2020: The last date to apply for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) has been extended. The candidates can now apply online till February 4, 2020. The application process was scheduled to be closed on January 20, 2020. Interested candidates can apply at peb.mponline.gov.in or pseb.mp.gov.in.

The candidates need to pay online an application fee of Rs 600. The candidates belonging to the reserved category need to pay Rs 300 only.

MPTET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, peb.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on log-in at the top-right corner of the page

Step 3: If you have not registered before, click on ‘citizen register’

Take mock test for TET exam

Step 4: Fill in details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

The exam is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2020, in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 8:50 am and the afternoon shift at 1:50 pm. The reporting time will be closed at 8 am and 1 pm, respectively. The exam will be conducted for 2 hours 30 minutes. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of primary teacher.

MPTET 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will have 150 questions, each will carry one mark. The candidates will be assessed on child development and pedagogy, a language I and II, mathematics and environmental studies each having 30 questions. To clear the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks, the cut-off is 50 per cent for reserved category candidates.

The candidates can apply online till February 4, 2020.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd