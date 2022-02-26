MP TET 2020 admit card released: Check steps to download

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) has released the admit cards for primary school teacher eligibility test 2020. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the admit card from their official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

Application number and date of birth are required to download the Admit card. The MP TET examination will be conducted on March 5, 2022 in two shifts.

MP TET Admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP TET at peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Admit card link.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and proceed to download the Test Admit Card.

Step 4: Enter Application number and Date of Birth and click on submit.

Step 5: MP TET Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print it for future reference.

Candidates must mandatorily carry the original copy of the identity proof, additional photograph, simple transparent Ball pen, simple transparent water bottle and personal sanitizer. E- Aadhar card will be acceptable only if verified by UIDAI. PEB will implement social distancing measures as per GOI guidelines in the current scenario of COVID-19.

To avoid delay, it is suggested that candidates reach the examination centers at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.