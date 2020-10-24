MP Police Constable recruitment 2020: Here’s how to apply for over 4000 vacancies

MP Police constable recruitment 2020: Apply at peb.mp.gov.in (Representational image)

MP Police Constable recruitment 2020: The Professional Examination Board (PEB), Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for the post of constable. A total of 4000 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, peb.mp.gov.in. The application process will remain open until January 7.

Candidates will be selected based on the recruitment exam. The exam will be held from March 6 onwards, as per the official notice. Shortlisted candidates will also have to pass a physical efficiency test (PET) to be recruited for the job.

MP Police Constable recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

MP Police Constable recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 33 years. For females and candidates belonging to the reserved category, the upper age is 38 years. Age will be calculated as on August 1.

A detailed notification having information on exam pattern and education qualification will be released by the authorities on October 25.

Meanwhile, due to the festive season, a lot of sessional jobs have cropped up. Among govt jobs too, a lot of new notifications have been released. Recently, Tripura has announced 4,500 new jobs in the Home and Manpower and Employment Department, with special provisions for the sacked teachers in the latter. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has reopened the application process for the clerical cadre posts. Interested can apply from October 23 to November 6. A total of 2557 jobs are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

