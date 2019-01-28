MP HTET 2018 admit card released at peb.mp.gov.in

MP HTET admit card 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) has released the admit card for the high school teacher eligibility test (HTET) on its official website, peb.mp.gov.in. The exam will begin from February 1, 2019 (Friday) and last till February 11, 2019. The first exam will be of Geography and the last of Urdu

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and will end at noon while the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm and end at 5 pm. The Candidates who will be appearing for morning shift need to report at 7:30 am and for afternoon shift candidates need to report at 7:30 am. The gates will close at 9 am and 2 pm for morning and afternoon respectively, after which no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam, according to official notification.

MP HTET exam 2019: Check date sheet –

February 1 – Geography (morning)

February 2 – Hindi (morning and afternoon)

February 3 – Biology (morning)

February 3 – English (afternoon)

February 5 – Commerce (morning)

February 5 – Sanskrit (afternoon)

February 6 – Sociology (morning)

February 6 – Math (afternoon)

February 7 – Chemistry (morning)

February 9 – Political Science (morning)

February 9 – Economics (afternoon)

February 10 – Physics (morning)

February 10 – Agriculture (afternoon)

February 11 – Home Science (morning)

February 11 – Urdu (afternoon)

As of now, admit card till February 7, 2019 exam have been issued by the MP PEB the rest of the admit cards will release accordingly. Candidates need to check the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

MPHET 2018 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘admit card’ in the tab

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the link, ‘high school teacher eligibility test 2018’ link

Step 5: A new page will open, Click on ‘click here’ before the exam you are applying for

Step 6: Login using application number and date of birth

Step 7: Admit card will appear, download

Only the original photographed identity card will be eligible for admission in the examination center (according to the rule book), the e-base will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. The admission in the examination hall will be given after the procedure of biometric method. Candidate can enter the Examination Hall after the Biometric Process. Only Test Admit Card and Original Photo-ID is allowed in the Examination Hall. Other things are strictly prohibited

